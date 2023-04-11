Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Up Despite...

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)’s stock price has increased by 6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 3.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIVC on April 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC stock saw a decrease of 9.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -79.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.24% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.82% for TIVC stock, with a simple moving average of -88.42% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -49.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -30.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1646. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -77.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -548.80 for the present operating margin
  • +15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -140.80, with -106.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

