The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 147.29. However, the company has experienced a 4.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 128.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.46M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has seen a 4.15% increase for the week, with a 4.89% rise in the past month and a 10.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for The Progressive Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.34% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $158 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $133. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.86. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 2,806 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Mar 24. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 33,276 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $384,310 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 930 shares at $136.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Broz Steven is holding 28,181 shares at $127,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.