The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) Stock

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has gone up by 23.03% for the week, with a -21.93% drop in the past month and a -34.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.24% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -46.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRC on April 11, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has increased by 13.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRC Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +21.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5078. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -27.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.74.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.