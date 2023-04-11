The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has gone up by 3.42% for the week, with a 7.22% rise in the past month and a 16.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for GBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.40% for GBX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is 60.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GBX is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is $37.40, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for GBX is 31.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. On April 11, 2023, GBX’s average trading volume was 347.37K shares.

GBX) stock’s latest price update

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX)’s stock price has increased by 10.13 compared to its previous closing price of 30.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBX reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

GBX Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.30. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Swindells Charles J, who sale 4,784 shares at the price of $39.01 back on Nov 15. After this action, Swindells Charles J now owns 36,909 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $186,624 using the latest closing price.

FURMAN WILLIAM A, the Director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $38.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FURMAN WILLIAM A is holding 253,018 shares at $1,158,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.70 for the present operating margin

+10.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 127.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.95. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.