Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKT is $19.43, which is -$0.3 below the current price. The public float for SKT is 101.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKT on April 11, 2023 was 977.85K shares.

SKT) stock’s latest price update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 19.46. but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT’s stock has risen by 0.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.82% and a quarterly rise of 10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.08% for SKT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SKT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

SKT Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,274,686 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,349,686 shares at $975,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.