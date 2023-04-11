Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INN is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is $9.00, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for INN is 103.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On April 11, 2023, INN’s average trading volume was 745.46K shares.

INN) stock’s latest price update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 6.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INN’s Market Performance

INN’s stock has fallen by -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.70% and a quarterly drop of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for INN stock, with a simple moving average of -13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for INN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

INN Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Stanner Jonathan P, who purchase 21,870 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Stanner Jonathan P now owns 1,217,705 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., valued at $150,903 using the latest closing price.

Taitz Hope S, the Director of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Taitz Hope S is holding 64,965 shares at $34,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+13.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN), the company’s capital structure generated 153.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.62. Total debt to assets is 48.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.