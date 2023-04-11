Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)’s stock price has increased by 3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 25.42. but the company has seen a -1.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIX is $31.80, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume for SIX on April 11, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX’s stock has seen a -1.39% decrease for the week, with a -3.02% drop in the past month and a 2.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.59% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $30 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SIX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SIX Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.21. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 59,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $112,349 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 2,250 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 54,425 shares at $49,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.