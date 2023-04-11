Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) is above average at 32.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.

The public float for STR is 11.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STR on April 11, 2023 was 813.18K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STR) stock’s latest price update

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR)’s stock price has increased by 5.32 compared to its previous closing price of 24.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STR’s Market Performance

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has seen a 13.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.89% gain in the past month and a -0.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for STR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.56% for STR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for STR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

STR Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STR rose by +13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.24. In addition, Sitio Royalties Corp. saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STR starting from Conoscenti Christopher L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conoscenti Christopher L. now owns 174,601 shares of Sitio Royalties Corp., valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

Conoscenti Christopher L., the Chief Executive Officer of Sitio Royalties Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Conoscenti Christopher L. is holding 172,101 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STR

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.