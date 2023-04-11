SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SITC is 1.56.

The public float for SITC is 176.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITC on April 11, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SITC) stock’s latest price update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.59 compared to its previous closing price of 11.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITC’s stock has fallen by -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.58% and a quarterly drop of -9.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for SITE Centers Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for SITC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITC reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SITC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SITC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SITC Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, SITE Centers Corp. saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Cattonar John M, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Dec 27. After this action, Cattonar John M now owns 40,922 shares of SITE Centers Corp., valued at $149,743 using the latest closing price.

Lukes David R, the President & CEO of SITE Centers Corp., sale 310,797 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Lukes David R is holding 1,164,513 shares at $5,155,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.