Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is $12.50, The public float for SI is 25.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 77.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SI on April 11, 2023 was 18.88M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stock saw a decrease of -14.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -51.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.05% for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.08% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -96.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -84.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -44.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7505. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -92.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

The total capital return value is set at -22.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.46. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 715.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.74. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.