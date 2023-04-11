Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Up Despite Rec...

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has increased by 3.84 compared to its previous closing price of 3.91. but the company has seen a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 28.75x. The 36-month beta value for SVM is also noteworthy at 1.01.

The average price estimated by analysts for SVM is $5.25, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for SVM is 169.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on April 11, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has seen a 4.64% increase in the past week, with a 38.57% rise in the past month, and a 22.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for SVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.98% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of 43.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 37.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

