Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SIDU stock has gone down by -2.85%, with a monthly decline of -26.96% and a quarterly plunge of -52.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.04% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -72.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

The public float for SIDU is 24.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIDU on April 11, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a -2.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SIDU Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5667. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -52.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.