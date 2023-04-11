Should You Invest in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLR is $119.21, which is $26.26 above the current market price. The public float for DLR is 287.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for DLR on April 11, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

DLR) stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has increased by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 90.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has fallen by -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.26% and a quarterly drop of -8.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLR, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLR Trading at -11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.49. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Corey Dyer, who sale 4,401 shares at the price of $104.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, Corey Dyer now owns 30,026 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $458,540 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Christopher, the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,235 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Sharp Christopher is holding 0 shares at $508,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.