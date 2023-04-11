Should You Invest in DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 140.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DXCM is $133.21, which is $20.68 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for DXCM on April 11, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has increased by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 112.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a -3.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.40% gain in the past month and a -2.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DXCM, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.45. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from SAYER KEVIN R, who sale 20,812 shares at the price of $114.46 back on Apr 03. After this action, SAYER KEVIN R now owns 327,457 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $2,382,069 using the latest closing price.

Brown Michael Jon, the EVP Chief Legal Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 3,612 shares at $114.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Brown Michael Jon is holding 61,870 shares at $413,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.