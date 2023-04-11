Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.98.

The public float for SWAV is 35.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on April 11, 2023 was 478.16K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 226.90. however, the company has experienced a 9.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWAV’s Market Performance

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen a 9.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.31% gain in the past month and a 21.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.03% for SWAV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $240 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 23.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +31.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $215.82. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $215.69 back on Mar 27. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 74,078 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $862,760 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $200.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 3,796 shares at $602,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 60.00, with 45.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.