Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 21.58. however, the company has experienced a -4.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that The Solar Market Is Heating Up. It’s Great for This Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.21x.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SHLS is 112.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SHLS was 3.23M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has seen a -4.30% decrease in the past week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month, and a -6.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.97% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SHLS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

SHLS Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.39. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from TOLNAR JEFFERY, who sale 1,415 shares at the price of $22.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, TOLNAR JEFFERY now owns 64,629 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $32,248 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 3,575 shares at $19.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 66,044 shares at $70,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Equity return is now at value 149.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.