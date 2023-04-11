SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCYX is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCYX is $11.40, which is $10.27 above the current market price. The public float for SCYX is 32.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume for SCYX on April 11, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX’s stock has seen a 10.00% increase for the week, with a 117.11% rise in the past month and a 100.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.12% for SCYNEXIS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.40% for SCYX stock, with a simple moving average of 54.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 83.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +148.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 111.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCYX starting from Taglietti Marco, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 26. After this action, Taglietti Marco now owns 272,068 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Sukenick Scott, the General Counsel of SCYNEXIS Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Sukenick Scott is holding 53,499 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73. Equity return is now at value -239.60, with -56.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.