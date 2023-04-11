Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has increased by 9.69 compared to its previous closing price of 12.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 72.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 111.42x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SCLX is 83.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCLX on April 11, 2023 was 634.89K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX stock saw an increase of 72.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 97.35% and a quarterly increase of 181.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.06% for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 71.02% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of 64.49% for the last 200 days.

SCLX Trading at 70.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.36%, as shares surge +94.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +72.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 254.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.