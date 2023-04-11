Home  »  Companies   »  Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock: What the...

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

A 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SBRA was 1.99M shares.

SBRA stock's latest price update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has increased by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 11.41. however, the company has experienced a 0.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly drop of -12.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

