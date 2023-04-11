Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVNC on April 11, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVNC) stock’s latest price update

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has decreased by -7.52 compared to its previous closing price of 34.03. but the company has seen a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.61% and a quarterly rise of 59.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of 28.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.84. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 70.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Schilke Tobin, who sale 3,201 shares at the price of $32.15 back on Apr 03. After this action, Schilke Tobin now owns 66,282 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $102,912 using the latest closing price.

Foley Mark J, the CEO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 70,390 shares at $31.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Foley Mark J is holding 823,351 shares at $2,223,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Equity return is now at value -786.70, with -57.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.