Real-Time Update: HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has gone down by -6.92% for the week, with a -18.79% drop in the past month and a -87.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.88% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.75% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -86.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 76.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 11, 2023 was 5.67M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC Trading at -75.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -28.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -6.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7228. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -90.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.