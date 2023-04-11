Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 26.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is above average at 5.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.

The public float for RRC is 234.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RRC on April 11, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a 2.92% rise in the past month, and a 13.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for RRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.82% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $33 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

RRC Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.20. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.