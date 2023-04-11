Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL)’s stock price has increased by 4.33 compared to its previous closing price of 112.06. however, the company has experienced a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is above average at 15.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is $130.64, which is $12.05 above the current market price. The public float for RL is 40.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RL on April 11, 2023 was 944.54K shares.

RL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a 0.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for RL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for RL stock, with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RL, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

RL Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.51. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Louvet Patrice, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Louvet Patrice now owns 202,332 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $2,312,500 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sale 18,500 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 220,832 shares at $2,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+63.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +9.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 43.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.