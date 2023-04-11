Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s (IPDN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IPDN stock has gone down by -10.74%, with a monthly gain of 59.98% and a quarterly surge of 86.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.59% for Professional Diversity Network Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.91% for IPDN stock, with a simple moving average of 72.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) by analysts is $72.00, The public float for IPDN is 4.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of IPDN was 113.66K shares.

IPDN stock's latest price update

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN)’s stock price has decreased by -37.07 compared to its previous closing price of 6.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IPDN Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +58.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc. saw 100.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from AICHLER LARRY S, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Dec 09. After this action, AICHLER LARRY S now owns 31,000 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc., valued at $9,346 using the latest closing price.

AICHLER LARRY S, the CFO of Professional Diversity Network Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AICHLER LARRY S is holding 46,000 shares at $10,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.24 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc. stands at -30.52. Equity return is now at value -106.00, with -36.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.