Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 11.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for PLTK is 45.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on April 11, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has seen a 5.77% increase for the week, with a 27.93% rise in the past month and a 31.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for Playtika Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.55% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTK, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +30.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 39.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Mar 30. After this action, Chau On now owns 81,110,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $2,187,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 500,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Chau On is holding 81,310,506 shares at $5,246,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Equity return is now at value -101.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.