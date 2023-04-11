Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.65.

The public float for PAA is 451.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on April 11, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 12.84. However, the company has experienced a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAA’s Market Performance

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen a 4.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.54% gain in the past month and a 9.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for PAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAA Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.