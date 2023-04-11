PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $69.17, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on April 11, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS’s stock has fallen by -9.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.49% and a quarterly drop of -12.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -30.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.