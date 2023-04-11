OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, OCX stock has gone down by -1.19%, with a monthly decline of -5.35% and a quarterly plunge of -9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.20% for OncoCyte Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.22% for OCX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is $0.43, The public float for OCX is 106.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCX on April 11, 2023 was 443.99K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)’s stock price has increased by 12.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2800. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw 9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, who purchase 663,000 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Apr 05. After this action, PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC now owns 8,090,202 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $200,027 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 26,827,638 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 50,181,335 shares at $8,093,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3166.18 for the present operating margin

-546.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -1942.80. Equity return is now at value -96.80, with -43.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.