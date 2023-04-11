Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 19.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is $20.95, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for NOMD is 145.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOMD on April 11, 2023 was 629.52K shares.

NOMD’s Market Performance

NOMD’s stock has seen a 0.85% increase for the week, with a 7.75% rise in the past month and a 13.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Nomad Foods Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.42% for NOMD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.