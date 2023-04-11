NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NI is 0.46.

The public float for NI is 404.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NI on April 11, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

NI) stock’s latest price update

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 28.82. However, the company has seen a 2.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc. (NI) has experienced a 2.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.78% rise in the past month, and a 3.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for NI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.39% for NI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $27 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

NI Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Berman Melanie B., who sale 4,824 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Mar 15. After this action, Berman Melanie B. now owns 13,933 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $134,556 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc. (NI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.