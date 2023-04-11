New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NFE is at 1.59.

The public float for NFE is 97.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.33% of that float. The average trading volume for NFE on April 11, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

NFE) stock’s latest price update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)’s stock price has increased by 5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 28.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NFE’s Market Performance

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has experienced a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.16% drop in the past month, and a -22.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for NFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for NFE stock, with a simple moving average of -33.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFE reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for NFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to NFE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

NFE Trading at -13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -30.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Wilkinson Matthew, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, Wilkinson Matthew now owns 46,907 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $169,135 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Matthew, the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., sale 6,800 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Wilkinson Matthew is holding 50,907 shares at $285,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.