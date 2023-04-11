Navigating the Volatility of Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) Stock

The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen a -3.22% decrease in the past week, with a 2.13% gain in the past month, and a 5.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for VLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for VLO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by analysts is $162.11, which is $28.21 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 365.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.35M shares.

VLO) stock’s latest price update

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 132.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $176 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

VLO Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.02. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.