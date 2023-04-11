Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) by analysts is $49.81, which is $9.93 above the current market price. The public float for MUR is 146.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of MUR was 1.74M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MUR) stock’s latest price update

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 38.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

MUR’s Market Performance

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has experienced a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.49% rise in the past month, and a -6.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for MUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.90% for MUR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $51 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for MUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MUR, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MUR Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUR rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.31. In addition, Murphy Oil Corporation saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUR starting from Utsch Louis W, who sale 10,902 shares at the price of $43.50 back on Feb 14. After this action, Utsch Louis W now owns 9,504 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation, valued at $474,237 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Paul D., the Vice President & Controller of Murphy Oil Corporation, sale 9,500 shares at $41.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Vaughan Paul D. is holding 4,716 shares at $392,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.41 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy Oil Corporation stands at +22.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.94. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), the company’s capital structure generated 55.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.81. Total debt to assets is 27.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.