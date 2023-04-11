Make Informed Decisions with Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock Updates

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 8.44% increase in the past week, with a 56.07% gain in the past month, and a 128.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.25% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 32.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTBT is at 5.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTBT is $2.50, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BTBT on April 11, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has increased by 9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a 8.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +67.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3885. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 178.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.