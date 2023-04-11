Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) by analysts is $20.30, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for LTH is 166.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of LTH was 779.03K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LTH) stock’s latest price update

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)’s stock price has increased by 4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 16.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTH’s Market Performance

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has experienced a 5.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month, and a 31.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for LTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for LTH stock, with a simple moving average of 20.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LTH Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 40.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who purchase 11 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Apr 05. After this action, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T now owns 5,203,581 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $172 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Erik, the SVP & CONTROLLER of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Weaver Erik is holding 71,369 shares at $18,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 191.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.