Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has increased by 5.81 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

The public float for LICY is 136.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LICY on April 11, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY’s stock has seen a 0.36% increase for the week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month and a 12.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.82% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LICY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LICY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LICY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LICY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LICY Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.