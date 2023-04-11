Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 18.60. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is $16.94, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for PHG is 880.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on April 11, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stock saw an increase of 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.81% and a quarterly increase of 14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.11% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of 11.02% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.20. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.