Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) by analysts is $10.00, The public float for KAL is 0.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of KAL was 630.95K shares.

KAL) stock’s latest price update

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL)’s stock price has increased by 28.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Korean Air Weathered Pandemic Turbulence With Style

KAL’s Market Performance

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has seen a -20.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.91% decline in the past month and a -61.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 62.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.34% for KAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.15% for KAL stock, with a simple moving average of -97.92% for the last 200 days.

KAL Trading at -43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.65%, as shares sank -31.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAL fell by -20.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Kalera Public Limited Company saw -63.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KAL starting from de Jong Brent, who purchase 3,840,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Oct 31. After this action, de Jong Brent now owns 5,636,875 shares of Kalera Public Limited Company, valued at $499,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KAL

The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.