ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is 11.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ING is 3.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On April 11, 2023, ING’s average trading volume was 4.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 12.43. but the company has seen a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a 4.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.36% drop in the past month, and a -5.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ING Groep N.V. (ING) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.