Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 16.28. but the company has seen a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRT is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for IRT is $20.64, which is $4.63 above the current price. The public float for IRT is 222.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on April 11, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT stock saw a decrease of 1.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for IRT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

IRT Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.