IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock Showcases 15.12% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has seen a 8.71% increase in the past week, with a 18.53% gain in the past month, and a 34.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for IMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.12% for IMAX stock, with a simple moving average of 30.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is 1.38.

The public float for IMAX is 46.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On April 11, 2023, IMAX’s average trading volume was 537.34K shares.

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)’s stock price has increased by 5.25 compared to its previous closing price of 19.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +19.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from WELTON MARK, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Mar 07. After this action, WELTON MARK now owns 82,271 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $366,976 using the latest closing price.

PABLO CALAMERA, the CTO & EVP of IMAX Corporation, sale 7,697 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PABLO CALAMERA is holding 34,106 shares at $141,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.