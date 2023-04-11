ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 21.70. However, the company has seen a -0.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 19.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBN on April 11, 2023 was 6.86M shares.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN stock saw an increase of -0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.04% and a quarterly increase of 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.31% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at 3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw -2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.