Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Sees a-3.30 Decrease

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a 7.56% gain in the past month, and a -10.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HBM is 1.98.

The public float for HBM is 261.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on April 11, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.30 compared to its previous closing price of 5.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBM Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.