HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO)’s stock price has increased by 30.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. However, the company has seen a 22.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEXO is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEXO is $1.39, which is $0.25 above the current price. The public float for HEXO is 42.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEXO on April 11, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

HEXO’s Market Performance

HEXO stock saw an increase of 22.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.56% and a quarterly increase of 43.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.59% for HEXO Corp. (HEXO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.59% for HEXO stock, with a simple moving average of -25.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEXO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEXO reach a price target of $0.53, previously predicting the price at $1.07. The rating they have provided for HEXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

HEXO Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares surge +16.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO rose by +22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3385. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw 62.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.05 for the present operating margin

-85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEXO Corp. stands at -558.65. The total capital return value is set at -32.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.45. Equity return is now at value -97.90, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on HEXO Corp. (HEXO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.50. Total debt to assets is 36.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.