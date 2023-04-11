Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for HLIT is 102.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.57% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.36M shares.

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has increased by 6.09 compared to its previous closing price of 14.61. but the company has seen a 6.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLIT’s Market Performance

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has experienced a 6.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.90% rise in the past month, and a 11.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.70% for HLIT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +26.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.