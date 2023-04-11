Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HALO is at 1.22.

The public float for HALO is 133.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for HALO on April 11, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

HALO) stock’s latest price update

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 38.33. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

HALO’s Market Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has seen a -3.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.43% decline in the past month and a -33.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for HALO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $58 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.97. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Torley Helen, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Mar 09. After this action, Torley Helen now owns 623,666 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $427,270 using the latest closing price.

Torley Helen, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $43.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Torley Helen is holding 623,666 shares at $432,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.27. Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 887.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.87. Total debt to assets is 81.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 879.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.