Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, GPK stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly gain of 1.67% and a quarterly surge of 9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is 14.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPK is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is $29.38, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for GPK is 303.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On April 11, 2023, GPK’s average trading volume was 3.19M shares.

GPK) stock’s latest price update

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 25.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Graphic Packaging Boosts Paperboard Bet With $1 Billion Texas Mill

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

GPK Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.46. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Yost Joseph P, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $23.99 back on Feb 28. After this action, Yost Joseph P now owns 209,250 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $1,439,400 using the latest closing price.

Wentworth Lynn A, the Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, sale 24,200 shares at $22.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wentworth Lynn A is holding 92,021 shares at $543,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.90. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.92. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.