Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GSMG stock has gone down by -28.14%, with a monthly decline of -36.14% and a quarterly plunge of -62.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.31% for GSMG stock, with a simple moving average of -59.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is above average at 1.66x. The 36-month beta value for GSMG is also noteworthy at -0.30.

The public float for GSMG is 24.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume of GSMG on April 11, 2023 was 119.75K shares.

GSMG stock's latest price update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG)’s stock price has decreased by -21.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has experienced a -28.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSMG Trading at -38.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG fell by -28.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7013. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -65.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +17.12. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.