GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is $46.06, which is $15.85 above the current market price. The public float for GTLB is 88.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On April 11, 2023, GTLB’s average trading volume was 2.79M shares.

GTLB) stock’s latest price update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 33.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/07/22 that GitLab Beats Earnings Estimates. Analysts Praise Its Continued Strong Performance.

GTLB’s Market Performance

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has experienced a -2.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.11% drop in the past month, and a -13.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for GTLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for GTLB stock, with a simple moving average of -31.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $37 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLB reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for GTLB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

GTLB Trading at -22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.14. In addition, GitLab Inc. saw -26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from McBride Michael Eugene, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $34.49 back on Apr 04. After this action, McBride Michael Eugene now owns 851,598 shares of GitLab Inc., valued at $134,511 using the latest closing price.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., the Member of 10% Group of GitLab Inc., purchase 224,207 shares at $30.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. is holding 1,933,734 shares at $6,830,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+87.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for GitLab Inc. stands at -40.61. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -15.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.