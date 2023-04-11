Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has increased by 4.04 compared to its previous closing price of 4.45. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GENI is $7.30, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for GENI is 114.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on April 11, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI’s stock has seen a -7.03% decrease for the week, with a -10.79% drop in the past month and a 26.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.12% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $7 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GENI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

GENI Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.